Facts

16:42 30.07.2022

Eight Krab howitzers ready to be shipped to Ukraine from Poland

The first eight AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers produced by Poland under an intergovernmental agreement with Ukraine on the supply of weapons are ready for shipment to Kyiv, polskieradio24 reports.

"Eight Krab howitzers from the contract signed in June with Ukraine are ready to be transferred to the recipient. According to the Radio Information Agency, the equipment is awaiting the completion of the last formalities and will be transported to Ukraine," the message says.

Currently, the next training of soldiers of the Ukrainian army who will operate cannon howitzers is being completed in Poland, polskieradio24 informs.

The contract worth more than 3 billion zloty provides for the production by Huta Stalowa Wola for the Ukrainian artillery of about 60 AHS Krab and additional vehicles.

The first 18 Krab howitzers were delivered from Poland to Ukraine as part of military support in May. This equipment was donated from the funds of the Polish army, the publication says.

Tags: #poland #krab

