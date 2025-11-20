Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:16 20.11.2025

Polish product manufacturer acquires stake in Carpathian Mineral Waters

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) on Thursday granted the Polish company Grupa Maspex sp. z o.o. permission to acquire joint control over two companies, Carpathian Mineral Waters, together with a Ukrainian citizen through a Cyprus-based firm under their control, the agency’s press service reported.

"The companies GRUPA MASPEX SP. Z O.O. (Wadowice, Poland), DYNALUM FINANCE LTD. (Larnaca, Cyprus), and a Ukrainian citizen (information restricted) were granted permission to take coordinated actions in the form of fulfilling non-compete and non-solicitation obligations, as set out in clause 11 of the draft shareholder agreement," the statement said.

According to Opendatabot, Dynalum Finance LTD is one of the founders of Trading House Carpathian Mineral Waters LLC, whose ultimate beneficial owner is Serhiy Ustenko (99.9%). Ustenko also owns Carpathian Mineral Waters LLC, registered in Lviv region.

Grupa Maspex sp. z o.o. is a food conglomerate based in Wadowice, Poland, and is one of the largest food producers in Central and Eastern Europe. The company owns well-known brands such as Tymbark (juices), Lubella (pasta), Łowicz (jams, sauces, etc.), and alcoholic beverages including Żubrówka, Soplica, Absolwent, and Bols.

According to the Carpathian Mineral Waters website, the company began its activity in the mineral water market in 1996 with the first bottling of its natural table mineral water under the brand Karpatska Dzherelna.

