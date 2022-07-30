Facts

12:45 30.07.2022

Two more people die as result of shelling of public transport stop in Mykolaiv - mayor

Two more people die as result of shelling of public transport stop in Mykolaiv - mayor

The number of victims of yesterday's shelling of a public transport stop in Mykolaiv has increased, two men have died, mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych said.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims of yesterday's shelling of a public transport stop has increased. It became known that two men born in 1977 and 1979 died in the hospital. A total of 19 people applied for medical help yesterday," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

As it was reported, the Russian occupiers on Friday, July 29, in the morning fired cluster shells at one of the districts of Mykolaiv.

Five people were killed and 15 others were injured.

