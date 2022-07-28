Facts

09:32 28.07.2022

Zelensky: Main task of PGO is to hold Russia accountable for the war

Zelensky: Main task of PGO is to hold Russia accountable for the war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that among the main tasks of the Prosecutor General's Office is to hold Russia accountable for the war.

"Today the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved the appointment of a new Prosecutor General, Andriy Kostin. The person is decent, professional, he knows how to work systematically. Society considers the provision of everything necessary to hold Russia accountable for the war as one of his most important tasks," he said in his traditional video address on Wednesday.

According to Zelensky, "his is cooperation with the International Criminal Court, with partner states that help identify specific culprits among the Russian military; this is the recording of the facts of the crimes committed by the occupiers, ensuring the formation of an evidentiary base for the criminal prosecution of every war criminal."

"The Prosecutor General's Office is one of the key institutions working to hold all Russian murderers and torturers accountable for their crimes against Ukrainians, " the president said.

