Slovenia preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine – FM

Slovenia is preparing a new package of military assistance for Ukraine, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon has said.

"Of course, we have received a request for additional military assistance. This is what we are going to discuss now as we have a new government. We are preparing a new package of assistance for Ukraine and it will be discussed literally within the next few days. I have assured the minister that Slovenia will provide its support and hear all needs of Ukraine," she said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Wednesday.

