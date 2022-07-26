Facts

12:49 26.07.2022

Ukraine returns bodies of 25 dead servicemen – Reintegration Ministry

Another operation to transfer the bodies of the dead servicemen took place, Ukraine returned the bodies of 25 defenders, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine reports.

"Another operation has taken place to transfer the bodies of the dead soldiers. Ukraine has returned the bodies of 25 more of its defenders. The operation was carried out with the cooperation of Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine," the Telegram channel said.

The process of returning the bodies is taking place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention.

13:00 26.07.2022
Russian invaders launch 18 missiles at Mykolaiv, no casualties reported - Kim

12:26 26.07.2022
Juvenile prosecutors: Some 358 children killed amid Russia’s armed aggression in Ukraine, more than 690 injured

10:50 26.07.2022
Zelensky on shelling of Zatoka: Everyone to be responsible for everything, every ‘liberator’ who destroys our lives

10:33 26.07.2022
Russia has lost about 170 military, seven tanks, one helicopter in Ukraine in past day – AFU General Staff

09:41 26.07.2022
Three people killed, eight wounded as result of shelling in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – region’s head

09:36 26.07.2022
Invaders attack port infrastructure of Mykolaiv with rockets – Pivden command

09:29 26.07.2022
Russians launch missiles at Odesa region – spokesperson of Regional Military Administration

18:09 25.07.2022
Three out of 15 German Gepard systems already at AFU disposal – Reznikov

14:32 25.07.2022
Ukraine needs to prepare for heavy economic scenarios – Deputy NBU governor and President of KSE

12:51 22.07.2022
Death toll from hostile shelling of Kharkiv market rises to four – emergency service

