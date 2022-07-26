Ukraine returns bodies of 25 dead servicemen – Reintegration Ministry

Another operation to transfer the bodies of the dead servicemen took place, Ukraine returned the bodies of 25 defenders, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine reports.

"Another operation has taken place to transfer the bodies of the dead soldiers. Ukraine has returned the bodies of 25 more of its defenders. The operation was carried out with the cooperation of Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine," the Telegram channel said.

The process of returning the bodies is taking place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention.