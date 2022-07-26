Facts

10:50 26.07.2022

Zelensky on shelling of Zatoka: Everyone to be responsible for everything, every ‘liberator’ who destroys our lives

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the morning enemy shelling of the village of Zatoka in Odesa region, stressing that every Russian "liberator" will be responsible for everything.

"Morning. An ordinary village of Zatoka. People were having rest and lived. Just lived. No military bases, no troops. It's just that the terrorists from the Russian Federation wanted to shoot. They will be responsible for everything. Each. Every ‘liberator’ who destroys our lives," Zelensky wrote on his Instagram.

On Tuesday, July 26, the Russian occupiers carried out a rocket attack on Odesa region using strategic aviation, said spokesperson of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk.

According to the operational command Pivden (South), there is a hit in private buildings of coastal villages with subsequent ignition in Odesa region. Rescuers are working on the ground. There are no casualties preliminary.

