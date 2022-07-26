Over 12,000 Starlink terminals operate in Ukraine - Fedorov

More than 12,000 Starlink terminals are already operating in Ukraine, said Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

"There are more than 12,000 Starlink terminals in Ukraine. They help rescuers, firefighters, doctors and volunteers get high-quality Internet in difficult conditions. War is a time of challenges and non-standard solutions. Our team checked whether the terminal can work on the road at a speed of 130 km/h," the minister wrote on Telegram.

He added that the results obtained are transmitted to SpaceX.