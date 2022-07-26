Facts

10:07 26.07.2022

Over 12,000 Starlink terminals operate in Ukraine - Fedorov

1 min read
Over 12,000 Starlink terminals operate in Ukraine - Fedorov

More than 12,000 Starlink terminals are already operating in Ukraine, said Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

"There are more than 12,000 Starlink terminals in Ukraine. They help rescuers, firefighters, doctors and volunteers get high-quality Internet in difficult conditions. War is a time of challenges and non-standard solutions. Our team checked whether the terminal can work on the road at a speed of 130 km/h," the minister wrote on Telegram.

He added that the results obtained are transmitted to SpaceX.

Tags: #starlink #fedorov

MORE ABOUT

15:59 25.07.2022
Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov: Russian occupiers allow their way out of the city, warn that entire infrastructure mined and will be destroyed

Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov: Russian occupiers allow their way out of the city, warn that entire infrastructure mined and will be destroyed

10:29 19.07.2022
United24 collects more than UAH 510 mln for drones for AFU - Fedorov

United24 collects more than UAH 510 mln for drones for AFU - Fedorov

15:58 11.07.2022
United24 collects UAH 400 mln for drones for AFU during week of work - Fedorov

United24 collects UAH 400 mln for drones for AFU during week of work - Fedorov

17:25 06.07.2022
Some $76.8 mln collected in two months of United24 work - Fedorov

Some $76.8 mln collected in two months of United24 work - Fedorov

12:05 09.06.2022
Starlink receives operator license in Ukraine

Starlink receives operator license in Ukraine

11:03 03.06.2022
Ukrainian IT army attacks over 1,800 Russian online resources - Fedorov

Ukrainian IT army attacks over 1,800 Russian online resources - Fedorov

14:38 30.05.2022
Mayor of Melitopol confirms information about explosion in city center

Mayor of Melitopol confirms information about explosion in city center

18:42 25.05.2022
Ukraine asks Meta for 'green corridor' to speed up moderation of Ukrainian appeals – Dpty PM Fedorov

Ukraine asks Meta for 'green corridor' to speed up moderation of Ukrainian appeals – Dpty PM Fedorov

18:25 25.05.2022
Ministers of some countries ready to facilitate rapid integration of documents in Diia into their national systems – Fedorov

Ministers of some countries ready to facilitate rapid integration of documents in Diia into their national systems – Fedorov

16:55 25.05.2022
Digital Transformation Ministers of some states ready to promote rapid integration of Diia documents into their national systems - Fedorov

Digital Transformation Ministers of some states ready to promote rapid integration of Diia documents into their national systems - Fedorov

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia has lost about 170 military, seven tanks, one helicopter in Ukraine in past day – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers abduct up to 100 employees since seizure of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom President

Acting head of SPF Batova tenders resignation letter

Invaders attack port infrastructure of Mykolaiv with rockets – Pivden command

Kyrylo Budanov appointed head of Intelligence Committee – Zelensky

LATEST

Russia has lost about 170 military, seven tanks, one helicopter in Ukraine in past day – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers abduct up to 100 employees since seizure of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom President

Acting head of SPF Batova tenders resignation letter

Three people killed, eight wounded as result of shelling in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – region’s head

Invaders attack port infrastructure of Mykolaiv with rockets – Pivden command

Kyrylo Budanov appointed head of Intelligence Committee – Zelensky

Russians launch missiles at Odesa region – spokesperson of Regional Military Administration

Zelensky replaces Commander of AFU Special Operations Force – decrees

Three out of 15 German Gepard systems already at AFU disposal – Reznikov

Russian invaders' truck runs over car in Zaporizhia region, three people killed – Melitopol mayor

AD
AD
AD
AD