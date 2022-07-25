Facts

13:55 25.07.2022

President of Guatemala visites Kyiv region

President of Guatemala visites Kyiv region

President of the Republic of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei visited Kyiv region on Monday, the press service of Kyiv regional military administration has said.

"Borodianka, Bucha, Irpin – these settlements have become a tragic symbol of the atrocities of the Russian army against civilian Ukrainians. The President of Guatemala expressed his support for Ukraine and stressed that the whole world should know about Russia's crimes," the administration said.

It notes that the official visits of international partners "are an important component in the war, which continues in the information field."

