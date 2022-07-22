EU Council approves proposal to allocate new EUR 500 mln tranche for military aid to Ukraine

The Council of the European Union has approved an earlier political decision to provide Ukraine with a new tranche of EUR 500 million from the European Peace Facility to strengthen support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to protect the country's territory from Russian aggression.

The corresponding decision was made on Friday in Brussels, according to the EU Council.

"The Council adopted today two assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) aimed to step up the EU's support for the capabilities and resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, and protect the civilian population against the ongoing Russian military aggression. Thanks to the 5th tranche worth EUR 500 million mobilised today, the EU contribution under the EPF for Ukraine will now total EUR 2.5 billion," the press release says.

Commenting on the decision, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said: "The EU remains focused and steadfast in its support for Ukraine in its fight for freedom and independence. Ukraine needs more arms; we will provide them. In this context, EU Member States agreed to mobilise a 5th tranche of military assistance of EUR 500 million, making this a total of EUR 2.5 billion of military equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

"In line with the current priorities expressed by the Ukrainian government, and the support provided so far, the assistance measures consist of EUR 490 million for military equipment designed to deliver lethal force for defensive purposes, and EUR 10 million intended to cover the provision of equipment and supplies, such as personal protective equipment, first aid kits, and fuel," the press release says.