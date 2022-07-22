Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul to resolve grain issue

A Ukrainian delegation headed by Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov has arrived in Istanbul (Turkey) for talks on resolving the grain issue.

According to the Telegram channel of the Infrastructure Ministry, during the visit, the Ukrainian side met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The focus of the discussion is the UN initiative to unblock Ukrainian seaports for food exports and guarantee the safety of ships.

"The Secretary General expressed support for the de-blockade of Ukrainian ports and assured that security is an unconditional priority of the UN. For its part, the Organization will do its best to ensure that this principle is observed by all participants in the negotiations," the ministry said.