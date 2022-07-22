Facts

12:51 22.07.2022

Death toll from hostile shelling of Kharkiv market rises to four – emergency service

1 min read

Over the past day, rescuers of Kharkiv garrison of the State Emergency Service made 17 operational trips, six of which were to contain fires, including five fires caused by shelling.

"Fires caused by enemy shelling occurred in Kharkiv (one), Chuhuiv (three) districts of the region, as well as one in Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Private courtyard buildings, cars, an abandoned building were burning," the service's press service said.

In particular, after the shelling of one of the markets of Kharkiv with cluster munitions, four civilians were killed, 25 were injured, three cars were destroyed by fire, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

During the day, rescuers also went out eight times to help the population and three times to help public utilities.

Pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service eliminated 25 unexploded enemy ordnance.

As reported, on the morning of July 21, Russian occupying troops fired cluster munitions at one of Kharkiv markets, as a result of which three civilians were killed and 20 more were injured.

Tags: #war #kharkiv_region

