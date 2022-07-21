Facts

18:17 21.07.2022

After end of war, Ukraine should become EU member – Polish ex-Foreign Minister

2 min read
After the end of the war, Ukraine should become a member of the EU, former Foreign Minister of Poland (2018-2020) Jacek Czaputowicz has said.

"It was a great achievement for Ukraine to reach EU candidate status. Now is also the time for the EU countries and the Commission to welcome the attempt to reform the system. I think we should think about how to help Ukraine better prepare the country for future membership. I believe that after completion war, Ukraine should become a member of the EU. This is the policy of Poland and other countries in the region," Czaputowicz said at a briefing following the visit of the delegations of Poland and Lithuania in Kyiv on Thursday.

He said that after negotiations with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, he was convinced that there is mobilization in the Ukrainian political class in order to prepare the country for negotiations with the EU.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister (2012-2020) Linas Linkevičius said everyone welcomes the provision of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine, but now we are talking about longer-range MLRS, for example, 250 kilometers, 300 kilometers.

Linkevičius said it may be sensitive for some of those who supply. But it is important to really change the rules of the game in the military sector. He said the ministers will come back with these messages and try to prove to colleagues that this is very important for Ukraine, and for the overall outcome of this war.

In turn, Chairperson of Warsaw Security Forum Katarzyna Pisarska said Ukraine needs urgent military assistance in order to win the war with Russia.

"We are returning to Warsaw with a very clear signal – Ukraine needs support, and it needs it now. It needs urgent military assistance to win the war. We have weeks, not even months, to drive the Russians out of Ukraine. Ukraine needs financial support, especially on the eve of winter, support in providing energy," Pisarska said.

Tags: #ukraine #eu

