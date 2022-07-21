No one will agree to weaken security regime in Black Sea when exporting Ukrainian grain – Podoliak

Reaching an agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain does not mean the weakening of the security regime in the Black Sea, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said on the air of a TV marathon on Thursday.

"The guarantees that the Russian Federation can give are not considered valid and we do not pay attention to them. There are guarantors – Turkey and the UN, and we are working with them. Nobody will agree to weaken the security regime in the Black Sea area," he said.

According to Podoliak, "the military is engaged in the negotiation process, including intelligence officers, who are well aware of what is happening and any attempt by the Russian Federation to use the opportunity to harm Ukraine will stop progress on this case."

In his opinion, Russia wants to receive "benefits" – either the easing of sanctions, or the opportunity to speculate in the Black Sea area, or to tell the states of Asia and Africa that only its good will allows them to receive some amount of grain.

Podoliak noted that in the near future "a regulatory document may be signed not from the position of 'war or peace,' which will prescribe the procedure for the export of grain."