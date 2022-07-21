Zelensky: Air defense - key topic in speech of First Lady of Ukraine in US Congress

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the key topic in the speech of First Lady Olena Zelenska in the U.S. Congress was the topic of air defense.

"The representatives of our state did not stop working for a single day to obtain an effective air defense system. And we have certain agreements on this, there is certain success that allows us to destroy part of the missiles, but a completely different speed and scale of protection is required," he said in a video address on Wednesday evening.

According to him, "everything depends, unfortunately, not on us, but on political decisions that can be made in key capitals. And that is why this topic of air defense became key today in the speech of the First Lady of Ukraine in the Congress of the United States of America."

"It was the first time in history that the First Lady made such an address to the Congress, and it is certainly an honor for Ukraine, for all our people. The speech was as practical and sincere as possible - actually on behalf of all our families. Olena spoke about the victims of Russian terror and about the real opportunity for our American friends to help us stop this terror. This can be our joint victory - of the Ukrainian and American nations," the president said.