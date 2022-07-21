Facts

09:56 21.07.2022

Zelensky: Air defense - key topic in speech of First Lady of Ukraine in US Congress

2 min read
Zelensky: Air defense - key topic in speech of First Lady of Ukraine in US Congress

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the key topic in the speech of First Lady Olena Zelenska in the U.S. Congress was the topic of air defense.

"The representatives of our state did not stop working for a single day to obtain an effective air defense system. And we have certain agreements on this, there is certain success that allows us to destroy part of the missiles, but a completely different speed and scale of protection is required," he said in a video address on Wednesday evening.

According to him, "everything depends, unfortunately, not on us, but on political decisions that can be made in key capitals. And that is why this topic of air defense became key today in the speech of the First Lady of Ukraine in the Congress of the United States of America."

"It was the first time in history that the First Lady made such an address to the Congress, and it is certainly an honor for Ukraine, for all our people. The speech was as practical and sincere as possible - actually on behalf of all our families. Olena spoke about the victims of Russian terror and about the real opportunity for our American friends to help us stop this terror. This can be our joint victory - of the Ukrainian and American nations," the president said.

Tags: #congress #zelensky #zelenska

MORE ABOUT

16:21 21.07.2022
Never felt as healthy as now – Zelensky in response to fake about his state of health

Never felt as healthy as now – Zelensky in response to fake about his state of health

09:36 21.07.2022
Zelenska, First Lady of USA discuss humanitarian projects

Zelenska, First Lady of USA discuss humanitarian projects

16:56 20.07.2022
Zelensky, European Council head discuss situation at frontline, introduction of seventh package of sanctions against Russia, financial needs of Ukraine

Zelensky, European Council head discuss situation at frontline, introduction of seventh package of sanctions against Russia, financial needs of Ukraine

14:50 20.07.2022
Zelensky: I don't support Brazilian president's neutral position in Russia's war against Ukraine, we need support

Zelensky: I don't support Brazilian president's neutral position in Russia's war against Ukraine, we need support

10:56 20.07.2022
Biden: Zelenska embodies the same tenacity and resilience as Ukraine

Biden: Zelenska embodies the same tenacity and resilience as Ukraine

09:48 20.07.2022
Zelensky assesses creation of commission for control of foreign weapons as additional control tool

Zelensky assesses creation of commission for control of foreign weapons as additional control tool

18:29 19.07.2022
Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

10:05 19.07.2022
Zelensky: People in occupied areas do not forget about Ukraine

Zelensky: People in occupied areas do not forget about Ukraine

09:53 19.07.2022
President makes submission to Rada on Venediktova's dismissal from prosecutor general post – parliament website

President makes submission to Rada on Venediktova's dismissal from prosecutor general post – parliament website

09:43 19.07.2022
Zelensky: Issue of dismissal of 28 SBU officers under consideration

Zelensky: Issue of dismissal of 28 SBU officers under consideration

AD

HOT NEWS

Never felt as healthy as now – Zelensky in response to fake about his state of health

NBU predicts inflation growth in 2022 to over 30%, its decline to 20.7% in 2023

Russian occupiers place military equipment, explosives in turbine room of power unit No. 1 of Zaporizhia NPP

Ukrainian MFA urges Iran to refrain from statements or steps fuelling Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Russia has lost about 100 military, four tanks, seven drones in Ukraine over the past day – AFU General Staff

LATEST

UK to send scores of artillery pieces, hundreds of drones, hundreds more anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

Russia already used up 50% of stock of modern missiles – intelligence agency

No one will agree to weaken security regime in Black Sea when exporting Ukrainian grain – Podoliak

NBU predicts inflation growth in 2022 to over 30%, its decline to 20.7% in 2023

National TV Council annuls licenses of Rinat Akhmetov's TV companies

Russian occupiers place military equipment, explosives in turbine room of power unit No. 1 of Zaporizhia NPP

Russia attacks 900 times border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions after their de-occupation

Ukrainian MFA urges Iran to refrain from statements or steps fuelling Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Russia has lost about 100 military, four tanks, seven drones in Ukraine over the past day – AFU General Staff

Allies, partners training Ukrainian military to maintain received equipment – Pentagon chief

AD
AD
AD
AD