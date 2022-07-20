Lithuania sends armored vehicles, ammunition to Ukraine

Lithuania will provide Ukraine with additional defense assistance soon – M113 and M577 armored vehicles and ammunition necessary for training of military reserve, the Defense Ministry of Lithuania has said on Wednesday.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said that M113 vehicles are becoming an important part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and noted Lithuania's significant contribution to this.

During a meeting of the NATO group for coordination of aid to Ukraine, Anusauskas said that Kyiv has sent a request for training of the military police and demining specialists, adding that the Lithuanian army will contribute to training of the Ukrainian military personnel in the United Kingdom by sending its instructors there.

Lithuania has provided Ukraine with Stinger air defense systems, anti-tank weapons, body armor and helmets, 120mm mortars, guns, ammunition, thermal imagers, drones, antidrones, surveillance radars, M113 armored vehicles, trucks, and off-road vehicles.

In general, Lithuania's defense assistance to Ukraine is estimated at EUR 123 million.

The Lithuanian army also considers a possibility of sending up to ten instructors to the UK where 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen will be passing a three-week basic military training during the next three months.

The meeting of the NATO group for coordination of aid to Ukraine was held at the initiative of the United States. NATO member states from all over the world were invited to it.