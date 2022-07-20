Impossible to harvest over 12,000 ha in Dnipropetrovsk region – local governor

It is impossible to harvest more than 12,000 hectares of sown fields in Dnipropetrovsk region due to the presence of enemy ammunition on them, about 400 more hectares of crops were burned as a result of shelling, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko has said.

According to him, the first million tonnes of grain have already been harvested in the region, in particular, 833,000 tonnes of wheat and 364,000 tonnes of barley have already been mowed.

"Unfortunately, there are fields from which we will not be able to harvest. More than 12,000 hectares are 'sown' with enemy ammunition. More than 400 hectares of crops burned down due to enemy shelling," Reznichenko wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

He added that farmers continue to work and plan to harvest more than 3 million tonnes of grain in the region.