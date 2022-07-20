Facts

17:31 20.07.2022

EU ambassadors approve seventh package of Russia-related sanctions

1 min read
The ambassadors of the member states of the European Union have approved the seventh package of sanctions against Russia because of the war it is waging against Ukraine.

The relevant decision was made in Brussels on Wednesday as part of a meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper), a European diplomat told the agency.

It is expected that a ban will be introduced on the import of Russian gold. Restrictive measures will also be applied to 55 persons and control over dual-use goods and technologies will be strengthened.

The decision will be published in the Official Journal of the EU on Thursday, after which it will enter into force.

