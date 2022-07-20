Russian occupiers continue to steal Ukrainian grain – intelligence agency

The Russian occupation forces continue to illegally export Ukrainian grain, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"On July 13, Russian Matros Koshka and Matros Pozynich cargo ships carrying stolen Ukrainian agricultural products (54,000 tonnes of grain) planned to enter the Port of Beirut (Lebanon). The manager of the vessels is Russian company Crane Marine Contractor LLC (Astrakhan). However, the Lebanese authorities forbade their unloading. Due to this the vessels were redirected to Syrian ports of Latakia and Tartus," the agency said on its Telegram channel.

According to the intelligence data, later it is planned to ship Ukrainian grain by trucks to other countries of Middle East and North Africa.

The Russian occupiers also try to resume operation of Mariupol sea port.

"First of all, it is planned to establish connection with Rostov-on-Don for exports of Ukrainian metal. However, there is still a big problem with the inability of the Russians to ensure electricity supply in the port," it said.