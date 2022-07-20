Facts

16:40 20.07.2022

Russian invaders trying to launch grain terminal in Mariupol port – mayor's adviser

2 min read
Russian occupiers are rapidly preparing a grain terminal in the port of Mariupol to receive/transship grain stolen from Ukraine, Petro Andriuschenko, adviser to the mayor of the occupied city, wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

In addition, the Russian-occupied city is experiencing problems with water supply.

"Problems with the delivery of drinking water to the residents of Livoberezhny district began again. Daily queues of four to five hours, the number of water tanks was reduced by three times. The tanks were taken to Gurova Park to celebrate Metallurgist's Day 'on the bones,' and as a result, they left them there. Residents of remote places of Kalmiusky district (Volentrivka) are left without water supply in any form," he wrote on his channel.

According to Andriuschenko, the occupiers are exhuming the bodies of dead Mariupol residents for a fee.

"The exhumation has been completely stopped. Now, without embarrassment, the occupiers say directly that the exhumation is only for money. All the solution to the problems of Mariupol residents is turned into a business, and improvised cemeteries are growing," he summed up in the message.

As reported, before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the terminal of UkrTransAgro LLC, which is part of Mariupol Investment Group (MIG, UTA Group), worked in the Mariupol seaport. It stopped work immediately after the outbreak of war in Ukraine on February 24.

In the 2020/2021 marketing year (MY, July-June), the UkrTransAgro terminal handled 430,000 tonnes of grain and oilseeds, while in 2019/2020 MY it was 39% more - 711,000 tonnes.

Tags: #mariupol

