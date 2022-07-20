Facts

14:50 20.07.2022

Zelensky: I don't support Brazilian president's neutral position in Russia's war against Ukraine, we need support

2 min read
Zelensky: I don't support Brazilian president's neutral position in Russia's war against Ukraine, we need support

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Brazilian television channel Globo that he does not support the neutral position of his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro in the war of Russia against Ukraine, adding that Ukraine needs support.

"Yesterday I had a conversation with the president of Brazil. […] He told me that he supports Ukraine, its sovereignty and territorial integrity. I really want to believe that it will be so. He told me that Brazil is pained at everything that is going on in Ukraine, however, his position is neutral," the head of state said in the interview, which has been made public on Wednesday.

Zelensky stressed that he does not support such position of the Brazilian leader and recalled as an example the neutrality of a range of European countries during World War II, which ended up with the takeover of the entire Europe by Hitler's army.

"I do not think that one should be neutral during a war in the world. World War II: the neutrality gave the Nazi an opportunity to swallow a half of Europe and later to take over the whole Europe. One must not stay somewhere in the middle and say – I am ready to be a mediator. Where? In the war? Between whom? Russia is fighting against the Ukrainian people. They are in our territory. Eight years ago they occupied a part of our territory. There were many people who wanted to be mediators or to be neutral. This allowed Russia in 2014 to start the second wave of seizure of the Ukrainian territory. That's what neutrality is," he said.

During the conversation Zelensky told Bolsonaro that he counts on his support.

"We want support from Brazil. If tomorrow, heaven forbid, someone attacks you, we will not be neutral for sure. No matter what kind of relations history we have with Brazil – if someone violates your sovereignty or, heaven forbid, kills your people, how can I say that I am neutral? I have no right to do so. The neutrality gives [Russian President Vladimir] Putin a chance to think that he is not alone in this world. That's all we want," Zelensky said.

Tags: #brazilia #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

09:48 20.07.2022
Zelensky assesses creation of commission for control of foreign weapons as additional control tool

Zelensky assesses creation of commission for control of foreign weapons as additional control tool

18:29 19.07.2022
Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

10:05 19.07.2022
Zelensky: People in occupied areas do not forget about Ukraine

Zelensky: People in occupied areas do not forget about Ukraine

09:53 19.07.2022
President makes submission to Rada on Venediktova's dismissal from prosecutor general post – parliament website

President makes submission to Rada on Venediktova's dismissal from prosecutor general post – parliament website

09:43 19.07.2022
Zelensky: Issue of dismissal of 28 SBU officers under consideration

Zelensky: Issue of dismissal of 28 SBU officers under consideration

12:47 16.07.2022
Zelensky again urges people not to ignore air raid signals

Zelensky again urges people not to ignore air raid signals

11:05 16.07.2022
Occupiers must feel sanctions response to terror – Zelensky

Occupiers must feel sanctions response to terror – Zelensky

12:23 14.07.2022
Zelensky after attack on Vinnytsia: Russia is killer country

Zelensky after attack on Vinnytsia: Russia is killer country

10:31 14.07.2022
Zelensky to address The Hague on prosecution of Russian war criminals

Zelensky to address The Hague on prosecution of Russian war criminals

10:10 14.07.2022
There is some progress in talks on grain exports in Turkey – Zelensky

There is some progress in talks on grain exports in Turkey – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

At least three civilians killed, incl child amid morning shelling of Kharkiv - Synehubov

Zelensky assesses creation of commission for control of foreign weapons as additional control tool

Reznikov: Ukraine needs to liberate more than 2,500 small villages and towns from Russia

Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front – Arakhamia

Russian invaders shell Slovyansk, mayor reports casualties

LATEST

Estonia allows revoking citizenship obtained by naturalization, incl for participation in war against Ukraine on Russian side

Closure of Mykolaiv for ‘mopping up operation’ of collaborators planned in one or two weeks

Expansion of Krakovets checkpoint increases passage of trucks to Poland by 51%

FMs of Austria, Czech Republic arrive in Kyiv

Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front

Next package of assistance to Ukraine to include HIMARS MLRS, artillery ammunition - White House

Enemy has lost 200 people of military personnel, nine tanks, 13 armored vehicles, aircraft over past day

Biden: Zelenska embodies the same tenacity and resilience as Ukraine

Hungary doesn’t object to transit of weapons to Ukraine through its territory - Dpty FM

At least three civilians killed, incl child amid morning shelling of Kharkiv - Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD