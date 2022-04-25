Facts

13:41 25.04.2022

Prosecutor General: facts of forced displacement of children may be prospect of proving genocide of Ukrainians

3 min read
Prosecutor General: facts of forced displacement of children may be prospect of proving genocide of Ukrainians

The recognition by parliaments of the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine as an act of genocide is political, it is difficult to collect evidence, but investigations into the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to the occupied territories and to the Russian Federation may be promising in this context, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, answering the question of whether it is possible to classify as "genocide" the crimes of the invaders in Mariupol, Kyiv region and other regions after the recognition of the genocide by the Verkhovna Rada, the Estonian parliament, the Prosecutor General said: "It's a political story. We, the prosecutors, will look at the evidence that we have. Therefore, statements from parliaments are important political statements, but, unfortunately, they do not carry an evidence base."

"When Prosecutor Khan [Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan] was in Kyiv and was asked, he said, "Give me the competence to investigate the genocide, and I will start investigating, and then we'll see what happens," Venediktova said.

At the same time, the Prosecutor General noted: "The forced displacement of children can be a promising link in the evidence base for the genocide.

Speaking about what the evidence should be to confirm the genocide in a legal sense, the Prosecutor General said: "We are laying out the corpus delicti: you need to prove that there is the destruction of a specific group for specific purposes. Here will be a story of the destruction of a civilian, not just as one person, but civilian, because he or she belongs to a specific national group. And this intention will need to be proven in each case. Why is this line with the deportation of children more promising in the investigation? Because we have to establish that there were children here, and now they are there, and that they were moved in this way with such an intention.

According to the Prosecutor General, genocide in all cases is difficult to prove, it is an extremely serious crime.

"As a citizen of Ukraine, I believe that there really is a genocide, because Putin’s intention is not to occupy the east, but to kill Ukraine as a state and kill Ukrainians as a nation. Those who agree to be Maloros will remain alive, and those who say that they are Ukrainians will be destroyed. I say this as a citizen. And as a prosecutor, I have to prove it," Venediktova said.

The Prosecutor General said that there is already a suspicion to Russian journalist Gasparyan for calling for genocide, and Ukrainian prosecutors immediately started working with the article published in RIA, and the examinations are currently being completed.

"In each case, we must conduct investigative actions properly, because if the ICC prosecutor takes the case to The Hague, he must see that we were not just investigating in our own interests, but were investigating objectively," the Prosecutor General said.

Tags: #children #displaced #venediktova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:36 25.04.2022
Some 215 children die in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russia, 391 children injured

Some 215 children die in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russia, 391 children injured

09:52 18.04.2022
Since beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 205 children dead, 362 injured

Since beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 205 children dead, 362 injured

13:58 17.04.2022
Since start of Russian invasion, 202 children die, 361 injured in Ukraine

Since start of Russian invasion, 202 children die, 361 injured in Ukraine

20:46 16.04.2022
From start of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 341 wounded children treated in health facilities, five of them died – Denisova

From start of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 341 wounded children treated in health facilities, five of them died – Denisova

21:36 15.04.2022
Ukrainian prosecutor general confident Medvedchuk's Ukrainian citizenship isn't obstacle to his swap

Ukrainian prosecutor general confident Medvedchuk's Ukrainian citizenship isn't obstacle to his swap

09:23 15.04.2022
Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine kills 198 children

Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine kills 198 children

19:26 11.04.2022
Ukraine, Lithuania agree to cooperate to support Ukrainian children forced to leave country

Ukraine, Lithuania agree to cooperate to support Ukrainian children forced to leave country

11:57 10.04.2022
From beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 177 children killed, 336 wounded – PGO

From beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 177 children killed, 336 wounded – PGO

09:30 09.04.2022
Some 176 children die in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began - PGO

Some 176 children die in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began - PGO

16:31 08.04.2022
New UK sanctions target daughters of Putin, Lavrov

New UK sanctions target daughters of Putin, Lavrov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine ready to do everything to open humanitarian corridor from territory of Azovstal in Mariupol – Vereschuk

USA intends to provide over $322 mln in military assistance to Ukraine – State Department

Prosecutor General: it is important not to exchange those Russian prisoners of war who can be brought to trial

Prosecutor General on maintenance of Russian prisoners of war: there are two reactivated colonies, but 60 temporary detention places completely cover needs

Ukraine investigates all facts of possible ill-treatment of prisoners of war - Prosecutor General

LATEST

Russia's funds frozen abroad can be recovered by signing intl treaty or passing relevant laws in each jurisdiction – President's Office

Ukraine ready to do everything to open humanitarian corridor from territory of Azovstal in Mariupol – Vereschuk

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down enemy Su-34 in Kharkiv region

USA intends to provide over $322 mln in military assistance to Ukraine – State Department

U.S. embassy in Kyiv may reopen in coming weeks – Blinken

Russian military shell Zhmerynka, Kazatin with victims and wounded reported

Zelensky discusses assistance to Ukraine with US secretaries of state, defense

I don’t understand position of Georgian leaders refusing to impose sanctions against Russia – Zelensky

Zelensky discusses with Erdogan threat to global food market

As result of missile strike in Lviv region, explosion occurs at traction substation of railway station, no data about victims - head of regional military administration

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD