Enemy shells recreation center in Nikopol, tractor brigade in Zelenodilska community, no casualties reported

The Russian occupation forces have shelled Dnipropetrovsk region twice on Tuesday. Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts came under fire, no one was injured, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko has said.

"The enemy shelled our region twice today. It attacked Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts again. In Nikopol, the Russian army shelled a recreation center using Grad systems. Fortunately, no one was injured. In Zelenodilska community, an artillery attack was mounted on a tractor brigade. Buildings and farming equipment were damaged there," he said on the Telegram channel.