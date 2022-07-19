Facts

18:53 19.07.2022

Enemy shells recreation center in Nikopol, tractor brigade in Zelenodilska community, no casualties reported

1 min read

The Russian occupation forces have shelled Dnipropetrovsk region twice on Tuesday. Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts came under fire, no one was injured, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko has said.

"The enemy shelled our region twice today. It attacked Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts again. In Nikopol, the Russian army shelled a recreation center using Grad systems. Fortunately, no one was injured. In Zelenodilska community, an artillery attack was mounted on a tractor brigade. Buildings and farming equipment were damaged there," he said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #shelling #dnipropetrovsk_region

MORE ABOUT

15:11 19.07.2022
Russian invaders shell Slovyansk, mayor reports casualties

Russian invaders shell Slovyansk, mayor reports casualties

13:54 18.07.2022
Russian invaders shell grain elevator, destroy storage facilities with 5,000 tonnes of grain in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian invaders shell grain elevator, destroy storage facilities with 5,000 tonnes of grain in Dnipropetrovsk region

11:29 18.07.2022
Two-story building destroyed, five bodies found, one died in hospital due to enemy shelling of Toretsk

Two-story building destroyed, five bodies found, one died in hospital due to enemy shelling of Toretsk

16:13 12.07.2022
Four hospitalized due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

Four hospitalized due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

13:10 11.07.2022
Everyone shelling Ukrainian cities to be found – Zelensky

Everyone shelling Ukrainian cities to be found – Zelensky

11:48 11.07.2022
As result of shelling of Kharkiv, 28 wounded, three killed – President's Office

As result of shelling of Kharkiv, 28 wounded, three killed – President's Office

09:54 06.07.2022
As result of shelling of Sloviansk on Tuesday, two killed, seven wounded – mayor

As result of shelling of Sloviansk on Tuesday, two killed, seven wounded – mayor

15:14 05.07.2022
Slovyansk mayor reports massive shelling of town

Slovyansk mayor reports massive shelling of town

09:38 04.07.2022
Six killed, including ten-year-old girl, 19 wounded in Sloviansk on July 3

Six killed, including ten-year-old girl, 19 wounded in Sloviansk on July 3

09:23 04.07.2022
Woman wounded, households, school destroyed due to shelling of Kramatorsk from 'tornado' MLRS

Woman wounded, households, school destroyed due to shelling of Kramatorsk from 'tornado' MLRS

AD

HOT NEWS

Reznikov: Ukraine needs to liberate more than 2,500 small villages and towns from Russia

Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front – Arakhamia

Russian invaders shell Slovyansk, mayor reports casualties

Ukrainian army strikes at Russian invaders' base near Antonivsky bridge in Kherson

Rada dismisses Venediktova from prosecutor general post

LATEST

Reznikov: Ukraine needs to liberate more than 2,500 small villages and towns from Russia

Ukraine joins IEA as associate country

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian missile in Kharkiv region

Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

Roaming Like at Home service for Ukrainian refugees in EU to be extended

Some 54 people injured in missile attack on Vinnytsia still hospitalized, eight in serious condition

Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front – Arakhamia

Peace treaty with Russia possible only on Ukraine's terms – businessman Akhmetov

At least one killed in missile attack on Kramatorsk

Ukrainian army strikes at Russian invaders' base near Antonivsky bridge in Kherson

AD
AD
AD
AD