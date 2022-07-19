At least one killed in missile attack on Kramatorsk

At least one civilian was killed as a result of a missile attack by Russian invaders on Kramatorsk on Tuesday, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"Thre are loud explosions in Kramatorsk: Russians hit the central part of the city. According to preliminary updates – with aircraft missiles. Now we know about at least one killed civilian," Kyrylenko said in Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, fires started in residential high-rise buildings that were at the epicenter of the strike. "The rescuers of the State Emergency Service who arrived at the scene are extinguishing fires and helping people. Details will come later," Kyrylenko said.

Earlier, Mayor of Kramatorsk Oleksandr Honcharenko said the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the central part of the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, as a result of which there were casualties.