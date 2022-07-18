Facts

17:25 18.07.2022

Invaders fire at Mykolaiv, two merged territorial communities at night, 14 people wounded in past 24 hours – regional council

1 min read

Fourteen people were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers of Mykolaiv region during Sunday, July 17, head of Mykolaiv Regional Council Hanna Zamazeyeva reported.

"Over the past day, 14 people were injured in Mykolaiv region. There are no children among the victims. All the victims have been taken to our medical institutions and are receiving the necessary assistance," Zamazeyeva wrote on Telegram.

According to her, as of Monday morning, Mykolaiv hospitals are treating 325 citizens who suffered from attacks of invaders of Mykolaiv region. Another 54 victims received outpatient care.

Also, the head of the regional Council reported that rocket attacks by Russian occupiers on Mykolaiv were recorded at night, where the blow fell on car and agricultural machinery sales salons, and on the territories of two merged territorial communities - Halytsynivska of Mykolaiv district and Bereznehuvatska of Bashtansky district.

Tags: #war #mykolaiv_region

