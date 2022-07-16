Missile attack on Chuhuiv allegedly carried out from territory of Belgorod region – police

On the night of July 16, the town of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, was subjected to a missile strike allegedly from the territory of Belgorod region, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, Head of the Investigation Department Serhiy Bolvinov said.

"Four missiles of Russian fighters, presumably, flying out of Belgorod at night, at about 03:30, hit a residential building, a school and administrative buildings. Also hitting the ground, craters with a diameter of up to 14.5 meters. Part of the house was destroyed in a two-story residential building. The bodies of three people were found under the rubble, three more were injured. The victims are civilians," Bolvinov said on his Facebook page.

According to him, at the moment, due to the rubble, it is impossible to determine the type of rocket. Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble. Law enforcement officers continue to search the places of impact.

Investigators of Chuhuiv district police department entered information under Part 2 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.