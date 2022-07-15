It is known about two wounded in shelling of educational institutions in Mykolaiv, rescuers working on scene

Two people were wounded after a missile attack by Russian invaders on educational institutions in Mykolaiv, Mayor Oleksandr Sinkevych has said.

"Again, the Russian invaders fired at educational institutions in Mykolaiv! Rescuers and emergency teams are already working on the ground. So far, two wounded are known," he said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"This time, the rashists hit Mykolaiv around 07:50, knowing full well that at that time there were already a lot of people on the streets. Real terrorists!" he said.

Earlier it was reported that more than ten explosions sounded in the city on Friday morning.