11:22 15.07.2022

US House Defense Budget 2023 bill provides $1 bln for Ukraine - ambassador

The House of Representatives' 2023 Defense Budget Bill provides for $1 billion under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, aid has been increased by $700 million, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova has said.

"According to the bill, the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative will allocate $1 billion. (Increased by $700 million!)" Markarova said on Facebook on Friday.

She said the bill requires the Inspector General to oversee the use of aid to Ukraine, and also requires reporting to Congress every six months.

The Ambassador said the bill provides for the fight against dependence on Russian energy, requiring all major operating bases in the U.S. European Command Area to adopt plans to reduce dependence on Russian energy, and challenges the U.S. Department of Defense to stop the use of Russian energy carriers in full. The document also calls for quarterly briefings on efforts to replenish and restock tactical missiles provided to Ukraine by the United States, allies and partners; demands reporting on Russian atrocities in Ukraine, operations linked to Russian "filtration camps" and threats posed by the global food security crisis. According to Markarova, the bill requires accountability for Russia's efforts to expand its presence and harmful influence in Latin America and the Caribbean and requires an account of the deployment of the Wagner Group in Africa and the resulting destabilization of "fragile" states, attacks on civilians and other crimes. as well as ties with the Russian state.

The Ambassador said the bill provides for a total funding of $839 billion. In order to become effective, the law must be passed by the Senate and signed by the President of the United States. Markarova said the Senate will be able to agree on it in the near future.

As reported, the lower house of Congress passed the budget with 329 votes in favor and 101 against. "Against" voted 39 Democrats and 62 Republicans. A separate version of the defense budget must be considered in the Senate, and then both houses of Congress must come to an agreed version, which will be sent to U.S. President Joe Biden for signature.

