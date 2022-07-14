Those guilty of crimes in Ukraine should not hide behind immunity of officials – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that people whose decisions led to aggression against the country should not hide behind the immunity of officials.

"Those people whose decisions led to this array of crimes should not hide behind the so-called immunity of officials. The principle of the inevitability of punishment should reach these people as well. And this can only be provided by a special tribunal for aggression against Ukraine," he said on Thursday, speaking via video link at the international Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague.

He recalled that "to help the investigation, both national and international, we launched the project "Book of Executioners of the Ukrainian people".

"But the existing judicial institutions for jurisdictional reasons cannot bring to justice all the perpetrators. It is in the primary crime of aggression," he said.

"That's why a special tribunal is needed. A tribunal that will ensure fair and lawful punishment of all those who started this story of catastrophes and tragedies, which became the largest war in Europe since the Second World War. Our efforts will be enough to record the crimes of the Russian occupiers, to collect all the evidence and make sure that they are admissible in the courts," the president said.