Facts

18:53 14.07.2022

Those guilty of crimes in Ukraine should not hide behind immunity of officials – Zelensky

2 min read
Those guilty of crimes in Ukraine should not hide behind immunity of officials – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that people whose decisions led to aggression against the country should not hide behind the immunity of officials.

"Those people whose decisions led to this array of crimes should not hide behind the so-called immunity of officials. The principle of the inevitability of punishment should reach these people as well. And this can only be provided by a special tribunal for aggression against Ukraine," he said on Thursday, speaking via video link at the international Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague.

He recalled that "to help the investigation, both national and international, we launched the project "Book of Executioners of the Ukrainian people".

"But the existing judicial institutions for jurisdictional reasons cannot bring to justice all the perpetrators. It is in the primary crime of aggression," he said.

"That's why a special tribunal is needed. A tribunal that will ensure fair and lawful punishment of all those who started this story of catastrophes and tragedies, which became the largest war in Europe since the Second World War. Our efforts will be enough to record the crimes of the Russian occupiers, to collect all the evidence and make sure that they are admissible in the courts," the president said.

Tags: #aggression #crimes

MORE ABOUT

09:32 24.05.2022
Prosecutor General of Ukraine announces 13,000 cases related to Russian war crimes

Prosecutor General of Ukraine announces 13,000 cases related to Russian war crimes

15:58 22.04.2022
French, Slovak experts work in Ukraine to help document war crimes – prosecutor general

French, Slovak experts work in Ukraine to help document war crimes – prosecutor general

19:29 21.04.2022
Russia's crimes in Ukraine could potentially be genocide, ICC should give answer to this – Spanish PM

Russia's crimes in Ukraine could potentially be genocide, ICC should give answer to this – Spanish PM

12:20 13.04.2022
Shmyhal calls on head of USAID to join investigation of war crimes of Russia

Shmyhal calls on head of USAID to join investigation of war crimes of Russia

12:17 05.04.2022
EU to help investigation team to probe war crimes of occupiers near Kyiv - Zelensky

EU to help investigation team to probe war crimes of occupiers near Kyiv - Zelensky

10:21 04.04.2022
Invaders’ war crimes in Bucha, other Ukrainian cities to be subject of consideration by UNSC on Tues – Zelensky

Invaders’ war crimes in Bucha, other Ukrainian cities to be subject of consideration by UNSC on Tues – Zelensky

15:20 03.04.2022
Kuleba calls on ICC mission to come to Bucha to collect evidence of Russian war crimes

Kuleba calls on ICC mission to come to Bucha to collect evidence of Russian war crimes

17:35 29.03.2022
Leading world lawyers join working group on accountability for international crimes committed in Ukraine – PGO

Leading world lawyers join working group on accountability for international crimes committed in Ukraine – PGO

11:04 29.03.2022
UK Attorney General appoints adviser to consult Ukraine on war crimes committed during Russian-led war

UK Attorney General appoints adviser to consult Ukraine on war crimes committed during Russian-led war

20:50 25.03.2022
UN World Food Programme announces fundraising to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression

UN World Food Programme announces fundraising to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia rises to 22 – police

Women to be put on military register only by their consent – AFU General Staff

There are 15 reports of missing people who were in site of missile strikes in Vinnytsia – National Police chief

Some 20 killed, including three children, in missile attack on Vinnytsia – K.Tymoshenko

Missile attack on Vinnytsia kills 17, including two children – PGO

LATEST

No indication that weapons supplied by NATO allies to Ukraine get into other party's hands – Dutch Foreign Minister

Ukraine to use anti-ship missiles in case of Russia's attempt to advance from Black Sea – Zaluzhny

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia rises to 22 – police

EU Ambassador: Missile attack on Vinnytsia another act of Russia's targeting of civilians in Ukraine

Russia aims 30% of its missile attacks during week at civilian infrastructure of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Number of searches of Ukrainians increased in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Three Kalibr missiles hit Vinnytsia, two shot down by air defense forces – AFU General Staff

Women to be put on military register only by their consent – AFU General Staff

Invaders attack Vinnytsia when conference on their responsibility for crimes in Ukraine held in The Hague – Kuleba

Yermak-McFaul group becomes key platform for allies' sanctions policy on Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD