Russia aims 30% of its missile attacks during week at civilian infrastructure of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Almost 30% of the missile attacks mounted by Russia during the week were aimed at the civilian infrastructure in the territory of Ukraine, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov has said.

"We have been repelling the enemy attacks during the week: not even a meter of Ukrainian land was lost. However, the enemy continues to mount missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine. […] During the week almost 30% of enemy missile attacks were aimed at the civilian infrastructure facilities, which shows that the purposeful actions of the Russian political and military leadership are aimed at the genocide of the Ukrainian people," he told a press briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center on Thursday.

The enemy has increased the number of air attacks as compared to last week from 70 to 118, the official said.

"Last week the enemy every day mounted seven to twelve air attacks, while on July 8-9 alone its aviation launched 50 strikes. On the day before yesterday, July 12, – 30 airstrikes. Mostly the facilities in Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions were attacked," Hromov said.

Since the beginning of the armed aggression the enemy has mounted 630 attacks with Iskander and Kalibr cruise missiles on the territory of Ukraine.