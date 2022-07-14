Facts

13:20 14.07.2022

Yermak proposes to create parliamentary commission to control use of weapons received from allies

2 min read
Yermak proposes to create parliamentary commission to control use of weapons received from allies

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak proposes to create a parliamentary commission to control the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine.

"I want to invite MPs to consider one important issue, namely, the creation of a Temporary Special Commission, which will be engaged in the preparation and consideration of issues related to the control of the use of weapons received from our partners. Russian attempts to unbalance the international coalition around Ukraine are suffering a crushing collapse," he said in a Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to him, "the issue of weapons for our state is a priority. We all see how Western guns, self-propelled guns, HIMARS and other types of weapons are already changing the situation on the battlefield. We need more weapons to liberate the territories, we will not let the Russians win and do everything to drive them out of our land."

"Parliament as a legislative agency should be attached to the control of Allied defense assistance. Our goal is to be as transparent as possible under martial law," Yermak said.

He said "all Western weapons received are registered and sent to the frontline. Everything is clearly controlled, and now this process will become even more open. It is transparency that is the best recipe against Russian manipulations and fakes."

Tags: #weapons #yermak

MORE ABOUT

09:20 14.07.2022
Ukraine proposes basic algorithm for navigation in Black Sea – Yermak

Ukraine proposes basic algorithm for navigation in Black Sea – Yermak

10:33 12.07.2022
Spartz says Yermak is the reason why important issues not being solved in Ukraine

Spartz says Yermak is the reason why important issues not being solved in Ukraine

13:02 08.07.2022
Yermak states need for reforms of judicial system, SBU, key ministries and agencies

Yermak states need for reforms of judicial system, SBU, key ministries and agencies

14:17 05.07.2022
Yermak in Lugano: The sooner mechanism of compensation for damage by Russia introduced in world, the less financial burden will have to be born by partner states of Ukraine

Yermak in Lugano: The sooner mechanism of compensation for damage by Russia introduced in world, the less financial burden will have to be born by partner states of Ukraine

17:12 01.07.2022
Sanctions may be lifted from Russia in case of guarantees of non-repetition of aggression, compensation for damage – Yermak

Sanctions may be lifted from Russia in case of guarantees of non-repetition of aggression, compensation for damage – Yermak

14:46 27.06.2022
G7 Summit must respond to Russian missile attacks on Kyiv – Yermak

G7 Summit must respond to Russian missile attacks on Kyiv – Yermak

16:21 23.06.2022
Belarus may provide Russia with its weapons, military equipment for military operations in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Belarus may provide Russia with its weapons, military equipment for military operations in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

13:29 20.06.2022
Ukraine proposes framework agreement on security guarantees, bilateral agreements with each guarantor country - Yermak

Ukraine proposes framework agreement on security guarantees, bilateral agreements with each guarantor country - Yermak

19:07 17.06.2022
UK ready to continue to provide military equipment to Ukraine, train servicemen using these weapons – Johnson

UK ready to continue to provide military equipment to Ukraine, train servicemen using these weapons – Johnson

18:51 16.06.2022
Germany to continue supplying Ukraine with weapon in future – Scholz

Germany to continue supplying Ukraine with weapon in future – Scholz

AD

HOT NEWS

Missile attack on Vinnytsia kills 17, including two children – PGO

Due to missile attack on Vinnytsia 12 killed, 25 wounded – emergency service

Zelensky after attack on Vinnytsia: Russia is killer country

President's Office dpty head reports eight killed in missile attack on Vinnytsia

City Council says explosions heard in Vinnytsia

LATEST

Missile attack on Vinnytsia kills 17, including two children – PGO

Due to missile attack on Vinnytsia 12 killed, 25 wounded – emergency service

Zelensky after attack on Vinnytsia: Russia is killer country

President's Office dpty head reports eight killed in missile attack on Vinnytsia

City Council says explosions heard in Vinnytsia

ARMA dpty head: Russian assets involved in military aggression worth several bln dollars identified abroad

Zelensky to address The Hague on prosecution of Russian war criminals

'Escape' of Medvedchuk's yacht from Croatia prevented by Task Force foreign partners

There is some progress in talks on grain exports in Turkey – Zelensky

Missile attack on Mykolaiv destroys civilian facilities – mayor

AD
AD
AD
AD