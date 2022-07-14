Yermak proposes to create parliamentary commission to control use of weapons received from allies

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak proposes to create a parliamentary commission to control the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine.

"I want to invite MPs to consider one important issue, namely, the creation of a Temporary Special Commission, which will be engaged in the preparation and consideration of issues related to the control of the use of weapons received from our partners. Russian attempts to unbalance the international coalition around Ukraine are suffering a crushing collapse," he said in a Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to him, "the issue of weapons for our state is a priority. We all see how Western guns, self-propelled guns, HIMARS and other types of weapons are already changing the situation on the battlefield. We need more weapons to liberate the territories, we will not let the Russians win and do everything to drive them out of our land."

"Parliament as a legislative agency should be attached to the control of Allied defense assistance. Our goal is to be as transparent as possible under martial law," Yermak said.

He said "all Western weapons received are registered and sent to the frontline. Everything is clearly controlled, and now this process will become even more open. It is transparency that is the best recipe against Russian manipulations and fakes."