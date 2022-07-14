Facts

09:57 14.07.2022

Missile attack on Mykolaiv destroys civilian facilities – mayor

As a result of missile fire on Mykolaiv on the morning of July 14, civilian facilities were destroyed, Mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych has said.

"Rashists again hit a number of civilian facilities in Mykolaiv. Rescuers and emergency teams are already working on the ground," Senkevych said in the Telegram channel.

Later, "Suspilne. Mykolaiv" said the hotel Mykolaiv had come under fire.

"Hotel Mykolaiv came under fire from Russian troops. Information about the presence of dead or wounded as a result of the shelling is being specified," the publication said in the statement.

