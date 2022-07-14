Facts

09:20 14.07.2022

Ukraine proposes basic algorithm for navigation in Black Sea – Yermak

1 min read
Ukraine proposes basic algorithm for navigation in Black Sea – Yermak

Ukraine had proposed to form a basic algorithm for the operation of navigation in the Black Sea, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

"The security of Ukraine in the Black Sea is a priority in the issue of resuming the export of Ukrainian agricultural products. Therefore, Ukraine proposed to form a basic algorithm for the functioning of navigation in the Black Sea," he wrote.

According to Yermak, as a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to form a Joint Coordination Center under the auspices of the UN. It will be located in Istanbul. Its task will be to carry out general monitoring and coordination of safe navigation in the Black Sea.

Earlier, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced that the participants in the four-party talks (Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, and the UN) on the export of Ukrainian grain agreed to establish a coordination center in Istanbul.

Tags: #grain #yermak

MORE ABOUT

10:10 14.07.2022
There is some progress in talks on grain exports in Turkey – Zelensky

There is some progress in talks on grain exports in Turkey – Zelensky

09:39 14.07.2022
Istanbul talks bring substantive agreement on control mechanisms, coordination system, demining questions – Guterres

Istanbul talks bring substantive agreement on control mechanisms, coordination system, demining questions – Guterres

16:37 13.07.2022
Russia steals grain and vegetable oil worth $613 mln from Ukraine – KSE Agrocenter

Russia steals grain and vegetable oil worth $613 mln from Ukraine – KSE Agrocenter

13:46 13.07.2022
Harvesting of early grains start in Kyiv region

Harvesting of early grains start in Kyiv region

11:51 13.07.2022
Kuleba: Negotiations on grain exports in final phase, everything depends on Russia now

Kuleba: Negotiations on grain exports in final phase, everything depends on Russia now

17:29 12.07.2022
Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

10:33 12.07.2022
Spartz says Yermak is the reason why important issues not being solved in Ukraine

Spartz says Yermak is the reason why important issues not being solved in Ukraine

18:55 11.07.2022
Erdogan, Zelensky discuss issue of exporting Ukrainian grain over phone – Turkish media

Erdogan, Zelensky discuss issue of exporting Ukrainian grain over phone – Turkish media

14:31 11.07.2022
State Emergency Service: Russia's long-standing dream is to starve Ukrainians to death

State Emergency Service: Russia's long-standing dream is to starve Ukrainians to death

13:02 08.07.2022
Yermak states need for reforms of judicial system, SBU, key ministries and agencies

Yermak states need for reforms of judicial system, SBU, key ministries and agencies

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky to address The Hague on prosecution of Russian war criminals

There is some progress in talks on grain exports in Turkey – Zelensky

Ukraine does not need historical innovations in delivering EU recommendations, they can be implemented during war – EU Ambassador

Discussions on providing macro-financial aid to Ukraine up to EUR 9 bln taken longer than usual, but EU to deliver on promises including this – ambassador

Maasikas: SAPO head appointment is technically easiest of EU recommendations; we waiting for Ukrainian authorities' further steps

LATEST

ARMA dpty head: Russian assets involved in military aggression worth several bln dollars identified abroad

Zelensky to address The Hague on prosecution of Russian war criminals

'Escape' of Medvedchuk's yacht from Croatia prevented by Task Force foreign partners

Missile attack on Mykolaiv destroys civilian facilities – mayor

Ukraine does not need historical innovations in delivering EU recommendations, they can be implemented during war – EU Ambassador

US Senator Brewer arrives in Zaporizhia to assist, debunk myths of Russian propaganda about war in Ukraine – city council

Ukraine's leadership does very good job so that war against Ukraine on radars not to be forgotten – Maasikas

Discussions on providing macro-financial aid to Ukraine up to EUR 9 bln taken longer than usual, but EU to deliver on promises including this – ambassador

Russian S-300 missile shot down in Kharkiv region, its pieces collected as evidence of Russia's war crimes – police

Maasikas: SAPO head appointment is technically easiest of EU recommendations; we waiting for Ukrainian authorities' further steps

AD
AD
AD
AD