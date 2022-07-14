Ukraine proposes basic algorithm for navigation in Black Sea – Yermak

Ukraine had proposed to form a basic algorithm for the operation of navigation in the Black Sea, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

"The security of Ukraine in the Black Sea is a priority in the issue of resuming the export of Ukrainian agricultural products. Therefore, Ukraine proposed to form a basic algorithm for the functioning of navigation in the Black Sea," he wrote.

According to Yermak, as a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to form a Joint Coordination Center under the auspices of the UN. It will be located in Istanbul. Its task will be to carry out general monitoring and coordination of safe navigation in the Black Sea.

Earlier, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced that the participants in the four-party talks (Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, and the UN) on the export of Ukrainian grain agreed to establish a coordination center in Istanbul.