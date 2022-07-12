Facts

13:25 12.07.2022

Lithuanian govt approves allocation of EUR 10 mln for restoration of Ukraine

Lithuanian govt approves allocation of EUR 10 mln for restoration of Ukraine

The Lithuanian government, at a meeting on Monday, decided to allocate EUR 10 million to Ukraine for immediate restoration work in the country, according to the Lithuanian government portal.

"Russia's war against Ukraine continues, forcing millions of Ukrainians to become refugees, remaining in the country to endure the hardships caused by the war. Nevertheless, many Ukrainians are looking for opportunities to return to their homeland or have already done so. This support provided by the government represents funds for critical infrastructure, basic needs and basic services," Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said.

The support funds provided by the Government will be transferred to the National Bank of Ukraine.

"Ukrainians will win because they have the truth on their side, the determination to protect and create… By helping Ukraine, we strive for victory and the speedy restoration of the country," the head of the Lithuanian government added.

Šimonytė announced intentions to provide such financial assistance on July 4-5 at the international conference on the restoration of Ukraine, held in Lugano (Switzerland).

The assistance is allocated from funds borrowed on behalf of the State, which is provided for in the framework of the Lithuanian Ministry of Finance's public finance management program, which includes Lithuania's support for development cooperation initiatives.

