Special Communications and Information Protection Service warns about new dangerous newsletter dubbed ‘humanitarian situation in Ukraine’

The Ukrainian Government Computer Emergency Response Team CERT-UA, operating under the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, reported the distribution of dangerous emails with the subject "Joint Official report on the humanitarian situation. Ukraine".

"The letters come from compromised e-mail addresses of state structures of Ukraine and contain attachments titled ‘Humanitarian catastrophe of Ukraine since February 24, 2022’ in the form of an XLS document," the press service of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine reported on Monday.

"The document contains a macro, the activation of which will trigger the file ‘baseupd.exe’, its execution will lead to the defeat of the computer by the Cobalt Strike Beacon malware," experts warned.

Activity is tracked by the identifier UAC-0056. The State Communications Service noted that these attackers already carried out a cyberattack last week.