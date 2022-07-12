Facts

12:33 12.07.2022

Special Communications and Information Protection Service warns about new dangerous newsletter dubbed ‘humanitarian situation in Ukraine’

1 min read
Special Communications and Information Protection Service warns about new dangerous newsletter dubbed ‘humanitarian situation in Ukraine’

The Ukrainian Government Computer Emergency Response Team CERT-UA, operating under the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, reported the distribution of dangerous emails with the subject "Joint Official report on the humanitarian situation. Ukraine".

"The letters come from compromised e-mail addresses of state structures of Ukraine and contain attachments titled ‘Humanitarian catastrophe of Ukraine since February 24, 2022’ in the form of an XLS document," the press service of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine reported on Monday.

"The document contains a macro, the activation of which will trigger the file ‘baseupd.exe’, its execution will lead to the defeat of the computer by the Cobalt Strike Beacon malware," experts warned.

Activity is tracked by the identifier UAC-0056. The State Communications Service noted that these attackers already carried out a cyberattack last week.

Tags: #danger #special_communications_service

MORE ABOUT

19:24 03.03.2022
Russian troops step up attempts to seize Zaporizhia NPP - National Police

Russian troops step up attempts to seize Zaporizhia NPP - National Police

13:31 02.03.2022
Enemy stopped at entrance to Enerhodar, negotiations underway on nuclear danger in event of hostilities – Arestovych

Enemy stopped at entrance to Enerhodar, negotiations underway on nuclear danger in event of hostilities – Arestovych

12:08 29.10.2021
Need for funding Special Communications Service exceeds UAH 10 bln annually, real receipts – about 40%

Need for funding Special Communications Service exceeds UAH 10 bln annually, real receipts – about 40%

11:14 09.01.2021
Threat of avalanches persists in Carpathians - SES

Threat of avalanches persists in Carpathians - SES

16:20 17.06.2019
More than half of Ukrainians believe Russia can pose real threat to Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity – poll

More than half of Ukrainians believe Russia can pose real threat to Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity – poll

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 41 – emergency service

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Five more Ukrainians released from Russian captivity – Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

LATEST

OSCE PA to consider possible expulsion of Russia during autumn meeting in Bulgaria

Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 41 – emergency service

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Enerhodar mayor says statements on shelling of SBU building are occupiers' provocation

Four hospitalized due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Rada proposes to recognize state sovereignty of Ichkeria – draft resolution

American ATN delivers thermal optics to AFU for $13.2 mln in crypto deal – expert

Zhytomyr region receives humanitarian cargo from Japan for first time – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

AD
AD
AD
AD