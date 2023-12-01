Facts

19:03 01.12.2023

Govt appoints Myronenko as head of State Special Communications Service

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Yuriy Myronenko as head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine.

As Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, reported on his Telegram channel, the decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

As the press service of the State Special Communications Service reported on Friday, Myronenko is a serviceman, commander of a UAV strike company. He has experience in corporate management and is deeply versed in the subject of UAVs. Before his appointment, he commanded a UAV strike company near Zaporizhia.

He graduated from the International Scientific and Technical University named after. Academician Yuriy Buhai (1994-2000) He received a bachelor's degree in Management and a master's degree in International Economics.

He held senior positions in structural divisions of Pravex Bank, UkrSibbank BNP Paribas Group, etc. He worked as financial director of the Stirol concern. From 2010 to 2015 was the General Director of Diamond Sphere Group LLC, which worked in the field of IT, logistics, construction, and agriculture.

Since 2014 he was director, and from 2016 to October 2023, board chairman of the Institute for Social and Economic Research (ISER), a non-governmental analytical center accompanying reforms in Ukraine.

He was Awarded the Silver Cross badge.

As Melnychuk also reported, the Cabinet of Ministers also appointed Oleksandr Semyrha to the post of first deputy head of the State Customs Service.

