Number of killed amid shelling in Chasiv reaches 31 people

Another victim was found under the rubble of a multi-storey residential building in Chasiv Yar of Donetsk region, Suspilne reports.

"As of 17:00 on July 11, the bodies of 31 people were found under the rubble of a high-rise building in Chasiv Yar," Suspilne reports with reference to spokesperson of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Tetiana Ihnatchenko.

As reported, Russian occupiers attacked Chasiv Yar from the Hurricanes on Saturday, destroying a 5-storey residential building.

As of 13:00, it was reported about 15 dead found under the rubble, and five rescued. It was also reported about 24 people, including a child, who, presumably, remained under the rubble at that time

By 14:30 on Monday, it became known about nine rescued. At the same time, the State Emergency Service reported that the bodies of 26 victims were taken out from under the rubble.

Later it became known about nine wounded and 30 dead. Employees of the State Emergency Service dismantled 65% of the rubble.