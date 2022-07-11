United24 collects UAH 400 mln for drones for AFU during week of work - Fedorov

Ukrainians have collected UAH 400 million for drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) as part of the United24 project, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"You collected UAH 400 million in a week for drones for the army within the United24 project. And this is just the beginning," Fedorov wrote in his Telegram channel.

He also thanked Ukrainians for their donations and noted that "we will help our heroes from the Armed Forces of Ukraine systematically receive drones for all fronts of struggle. You do not imagine the value of your contribution to the victory."