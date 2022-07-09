Facts

16:02 09.07.2022

Zelensky meets with President of French Senate

Zelensky meets with President of French Senate

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher in Kyiv on Saturday.

"Ukraine appreciates the attention and support of the French senators. I am glad to meet with President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher and the delegation of the upper house of the French parliament. I am grateful for France's support for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the important assistance to our army and people in this difficult time," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

