17:06 07.07.2022

More than 70% of unguided projectiles, guided aircraft missiles released by Russia don’t reach target - General Staff

More than 70% of unguided projectiles and guided aircraft missiles fired by the Russian Federation in Ukraine do not reach their intended target, in particular, they fall into the field, sea or outside the location of Ukrainian troops, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov said.

"Our actions indicate a sufficiently high efficiency of the existing air defense system and the skill of the combat attendants of anti-aircraft missile systems. The overwhelming majority of air strikes that the enemy inflicts do not achieve their goal. More than 70% of unguided projectiles and guided aircraft missiles fired fall into the field, the sea or outside the location of our troops, which indicates a reliable air defense system, as well as the unwillingness of Russian pilots to enter the affected area of our air defense systems and risk their lives for the sake of fulfilling the criminal orders of their leadership," Hromov said at a briefing at the Ukraine media centre in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, since the beginning of hostilities, the Russian Air Force has carried out 6,443 tactical aircraft flights, 626 strikes were carried out with Iskander and Kalibr cruise missiles. Only during July 5, the enemy used 27 missiles on critical infrastructure, civilian and military facilities, as well as 14 air strikes on military infrastructure facilities, areas, and positions of Ukrainian troops.

