Invaders launch missile attacks near Kharkiv school for visually impaired children, two civilians killed, one wounded – Synehubov

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupation forces launched missile attacks on Kharkiv and fired at settlements in the region, which led to new casualties among the civilian population, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"Two civilians killed in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, one man from Derhachi merged territorial community was hospitalized," Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.

He said that on the night of July 7, the invaders again launched missile attacks on Kharkiv. In particular, at about 01.00, two missiles hit near a boarding school for visually impaired children in Nemyshliansky district. Preliminarily, there were no casualties as a result of night shelling.

On the territory of the region, the settlements of Chuhuiv, Izium, Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts were subjected to enemy shelling.

"The occupiers continue to purposefully destroy civilian facilities in Kharkiv region, people's houses, outbuildings. Because of the shelling, forest belts, fields with agrarian crops are burning, hay stocks are being destroyed. In the village of Kalynove, Zolochiv merged territorial community, the occupiers destroyed a snail farm, there was a large-scale fire, which was liquidated rescuers," Synehubov said.