18:55 06.07.2022

Zelensky says he has no misunderstandings with General Staff on issue of restricting movement of military service within country

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he has no misunderstandings with the General Staff regarding the issues of restricting the movement of military-bound citizens within the state, at the same time "minor inconsistencies and mistakes need to be eliminated together."

"We have no misunderstanding [with the General Staff]," Zelensky said at a briefing with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, answering journalists' questions.

According to him, in war conditions it is necessary to work as a team.

"And that's how we work. And if there is any inconsistency, then it is necessary to correct these errors. They are small, I think, compared to the fortress that our state, the people of Ukraine, our Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrate, how we fight together. Mistakes need to be corrected, that's all," he added.

The Head of State also said that at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "the details of yesterday's decision of the General Staff on the introduction of restrictions on the movement of conscripts have already been sorted out."

"The decision should be reversed," the president concluded.

As reported, on the afternoon of July 6, the General Staff of Ukraine cancelled its own document regulating the procedure for the movement of military service within Ukraine, in order to finalize.

Tags: #general_staff #zelensky

