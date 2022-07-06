Facts

10:54 06.07.2022

Irish PM arrives in Kyiv

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin has arrived in Kyiv to express support for the Ukrainian people, The Irish Times said.

Ireland will stand by Ukraine in the face of Russia's "immoral and unprovoked war of terror," Martin said ahead of his arrival in Kyiv this morning.

"The bombardment and attacks on civilians are nothing short of war crimes, and I will use my visit to express Ireland's support for moves to hold those behind these attacks fully accountable," Martin said.

The Prime Minister of Ireland has arrived in Kyiv, where he is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Martin will also discuss with the Ukrainian authorities how Ireland and the EU can support the current and future needs of the country.

The Irish government says that Martin will personally see the destruction due to bombing and targeted attacks on civilians during the invasion and occupation by Russian troops.

According to the statement, the prime minister "will reiterate Ireland's full backing for continuing sanctions against Putin's regime, for Ukraine’s path to full EU membership, as well as our commitment to work with EU colleagues to ensure the reconstruction of Ukraine."

"The spirit and resolve of the Ukrainian people has inspired us all, and Ireland will provide every support for Ukraine's path to full EU Membership, and continue to welcome and support civilians fleeing this war," the prime minister said.

Martin was invited to Ukraine last month by President Zelensky.

The exact details of the visit last night were not released due to security concerns, but Martin was expected to travel to Kyiv by land from Poland.

Zelensky says he has no misunderstandings with General Staff on issue of restricting movement of military service within country

Warehouses of Russian occupiers destroyed near railway station in Kherson – adviser to Regional Military Administration

MP Kovaliov informed of suspicion of treason – SBI

AFU denies info spread by Russian propagandists about alleged destruction of HIMARS

Aggressor exporting effective medicines from Ukraine, replaces them in occupied territories with Russian drugs – Liashko

Ukrainian army suppresses aggressor's offensive in Lozove direction, Kherson region – AFU General Staff

