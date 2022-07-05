Facts

16:38 05.07.2022

Reps from 42 countries' authorities sign final declaration of conference on Ukraine's restoration in Lugano

2 min read
Reps from 42 countries' authorities sign final declaration of conference on Ukraine's restoration in Lugano

Representatives of the authorities of 42 countries signed the final declaration of the conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Lugano, which condemned Russia's military aggression against Ukraine and called on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine.

According to the declaration, the signatories reaffirmed their full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders, and also stated that Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, deliberately targeting the civilian population, has led to significant human losses, catastrophic destruction of infrastructure, schools, hospitals, housing citizens and cultural heritage, deep economic and financial losses for Ukraine, and destabilized global value chains and jeopardized world food security.

The countries also committed to support Ukraine on its path to recovery, and also recognized the Ukraine-initiated draft Recovery and Development Plan as the main framework document that sets the direction for the recovery process and ensures the coordinated participation of many stakeholders and partners.

In addition, the parties supported the creation of an effective coordination platform between the government of Ukraine and all bilateral and multilateral partners, organizations and international financial organizations for the preparation and implementation of the Recovery and Development Plan of Ukraine.

The signatories stressed the importance of fair and transparent development financing, lending and borrowing in accordance with international rules, standards and recognized principles in the process of Ukraine's reconstruction.

They also invited the private sector, representatives of academia and civil society, as well as participants at the regional level, to enter into partnership with Ukrainian counterparts.

The Declaration was signed by heads of state and government, ministers and high representatives of Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Denmark, Estonia, Israel, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, United Kingdom of Great Britain, the United States of America, Turkey, Ukraine, Hungary, Finland, France, Croatia, Japan, as well as senior officials and high representatives of the Council of Europe, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Commission, the European Investment Bank, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

