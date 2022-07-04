Mariupol residents dying due to lack of medicines – mayor

Civilians are dying due to the lack of medicines in occupied Mariupol. There is a shortage of medicines for people with cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, and thyroid problems in the city, Mariupol City Council reported with a reference to city mayor Vadym Boichenko.

People with such diseases are at risk and they cannot wait until the occupants deliver necessary medicines. The lives of those people are in danger, the mayor said.

The self-proclaimed Russian occupation authorities in Mariupol have been blocking normal access of the local population to drinking water, sufficient amount of food and medicines for more than two months, the city council said.

"Yesterday, a healthy athlete – two meters high and weighing 120 kilograms – had his two legs amputated. Why? After the stress he had experienced during the military operations, he had an insulin crisis. He has become a person with disability due to the absence of necessary medicines and medical assistance in the city. This is not a rare event. Instead of high-quality treatment with medicines – amputation of limbs. 'Quick decisions' which mutilate and kill Mariupol residents," Boichenko said.

He called on the international community to assess the humanitarian catastrophe in the city and genocide of its residents. Mariupol mayor stressed that it is necessary to help people in Mariupol.