Facts

18:03 04.07.2022

Mariupol residents dying due to lack of medicines – mayor

2 min read
Mariupol residents dying due to lack of medicines – mayor

Civilians are dying due to the lack of medicines in occupied Mariupol. There is a shortage of medicines for people with cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, and thyroid problems in the city, Mariupol City Council reported with a reference to city mayor Vadym Boichenko.

People with such diseases are at risk and they cannot wait until the occupants deliver necessary medicines. The lives of those people are in danger, the mayor said.

The self-proclaimed Russian occupation authorities in Mariupol have been blocking normal access of the local population to drinking water, sufficient amount of food and medicines for more than two months, the city council said.

"Yesterday, a healthy athlete – two meters high and weighing 120 kilograms – had his two legs amputated. Why? After the stress he had experienced during the military operations, he had an insulin crisis. He has become a person with disability due to the absence of necessary medicines and medical assistance in the city. This is not a rare event. Instead of high-quality treatment with medicines – amputation of limbs. 'Quick decisions' which mutilate and kill Mariupol residents," Boichenko said.

He called on the international community to assess the humanitarian catastrophe in the city and genocide of its residents. Mariupol mayor stressed that it is necessary to help people in Mariupol.

Tags: #mariupol

MORE ABOUT

16:09 02.07.2022
Over 10,000 residents of Mariupol imprisoned by occupiers – city council

Over 10,000 residents of Mariupol imprisoned by occupiers – city council

09:43 16.06.2022
Illich Steel Works asks govt to impose sanctions against Russian companies stealing metal

Illich Steel Works asks govt to impose sanctions against Russian companies stealing metal

18:49 02.06.2022
Russian occupiers in Mariupol do not issue death certificate if person died under shelling or as result of injuries

Russian occupiers in Mariupol do not issue death certificate if person died under shelling or as result of injuries

13:16 01.06.2022
Russian invaders destroy over 1,000 high-rise buildings in Mariupol - mayor

Russian invaders destroy over 1,000 high-rise buildings in Mariupol - mayor

17:05 30.05.2022
Russian takes about 3,000 Ukrainians from Mariupol to filtration camp near Bezimenne settlement in past week - Defense Ministry

Russian takes about 3,000 Ukrainians from Mariupol to filtration camp near Bezimenne settlement in past week - Defense Ministry

09:22 26.05.2022
In Mariupol, Russian invaders announce extension of school year until Sept 1 - Andriuschenko

In Mariupol, Russian invaders announce extension of school year until Sept 1 - Andriuschenko

16:49 25.05.2022
At least 22,000 civilians killed in Mariupol - mayor's adviser

At least 22,000 civilians killed in Mariupol - mayor's adviser

11:43 24.05.2022
In Mariupol, while clearing rubble of high-rise building, about 200 dead bodies found - mayor's adviser

In Mariupol, while clearing rubble of high-rise building, about 200 dead bodies found - mayor's adviser

20:48 20.05.2022
Many of our pilots died during defense of Mariupol – Zelensky

Many of our pilots died during defense of Mariupol – Zelensky

20:36 20.05.2022
Russian occupiers complete removal of rubble, dead bodies from Drama Theater in Mariupol – mayor's adviser

Russian occupiers complete removal of rubble, dead bodies from Drama Theater in Mariupol – mayor's adviser

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky at Tokyo University: Russia's national idea is war, Ukraine's – is peace

Zelensky at conference: Lugano conference can be first big step towards historic victory of democratic world

Ukrainian flag raised on Zmiyiny Island – task force

Ukrainian Defense Forces withdraw from Lysychansk after heavy fighting – General Staff

Some 345 children already killed in Ukraine over Russian armed aggression – PGO

LATEST

Captive Azovstal defenders make statements under pressure – fighter's wife

Zelensky in Lugano: Ukraine’s restoration is task of entire civilized world

Swedish PM visits Bucha, Borodianka – Kyiv region governor

By destroying schools, hospitals and residential buildings, Russia wants to show inability of democratic system to preserve living space – Zelensky in Lugano

Zelensky at Tokyo University: Russia's national idea is war, Ukraine's – is peace

Zelensky at conference: Lugano conference can be first big step towards historic victory of democratic world

Shmyhal: Civilized world must forget about business-as-usual with Russia

Slovakia plans to transfer its Soviet fighters, tanks to Ukraine before receiving new equipment in return – PM

Lithuania to hand over Bayraktar 'Vanagas' to Ukraine on July 6 – Defense Minister

Ukraine, Canada discuss strengthening sanctions on Russia, agreed on stances before G20 FMs meeting

AD
AD
AD
AD