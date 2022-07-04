Facts

10:08 04.07.2022

Zelensky invites Australia to join project for restoration of Ukraine

1 min read
Zelensky invites Australia to join project for restoration of Ukraine

Australia supports our state and the world law and order, provides defense aid, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said at a briefing in Kyiv on Sunday, July 3.

According to him, "our defenders highly appreciated the Australian Bushmaster armored personnel carriers and other specific assistance from Australia."

"The Prime Minister confirmed an additional package of enhanced assistance. Tomorrow, a conference in Lugano on the restoration of Ukraine starts. The amount of work in the already liberated territories is colossal, and another 2,000 settlements are to be liberated," he said.

"We appreciate Australia's willingness to join the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. Thank you for the visit and substantive negotiations," the president said.

Tags: #restoration #australia

MORE ABOUT

10:42 04.07.2022
Australia pledges extra military-technical aid to Ukraine worth $100 mln – PM

Australia pledges extra military-technical aid to Ukraine worth $100 mln – PM

20:12 26.05.2022
Shmyhal, Marin agree on prompt govt coordination of parameters for involving Finland in restoration of Ukraine

Shmyhal, Marin agree on prompt govt coordination of parameters for involving Finland in restoration of Ukraine

13:16 25.05.2022
Govt plans to present draft plan for restoration of Ukraine at conference in Lugano – Ukrainian PM

Govt plans to present draft plan for restoration of Ukraine at conference in Lugano – Ukrainian PM

12:59 23.05.2022
Conference on restoration of Ukraine to be held in summer in Lugano – President of Switzerland

Conference on restoration of Ukraine to be held in summer in Lugano – President of Switzerland

13:54 12.04.2022
Australia checking info on possible use of chemical weapons by Russian army in Mariupol – Foreign Minister

Australia checking info on possible use of chemical weapons by Russian army in Mariupol – Foreign Minister

10:23 08.04.2022
Australia hands over 20 Bushmasters worth $38 mln to Ukraine - ambassador

Australia hands over 20 Bushmasters worth $38 mln to Ukraine - ambassador

16:43 02.04.2022
Arestovych urges Ukrainians to return to work where possible

Arestovych urges Ukrainians to return to work where possible

09:21 01.04.2022
Australia to send Bushmaster armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Australia to send Bushmaster armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

17:34 31.03.2022
Australia to provide Ukraine with additional AUD 25 mln military aid

Australia to provide Ukraine with additional AUD 25 mln military aid

13:55 31.03.2022
EU begins talks on Ukraine's accession to program allowing for ecosystem restoration after war

EU begins talks on Ukraine's accession to program allowing for ecosystem restoration after war

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Defense Forces withdraw from Lysychansk after heavy fighting – General Staff

Some 345 children already killed in Ukraine over Russian armed aggression – PGO

Six killed, including ten-year-old girl, 19 wounded in Sloviansk on July 3

Fierce battles near Lysychansk, but city not surrounded - National Guard speaker

Over 10,000 residents of Mariupol imprisoned by occupiers – city council

LATEST

Zelensky: Ukraine to return to temporarily lost territories due to tactics, modern weapons

Ukrainian Defense Forces withdraw from Lysychansk after heavy fighting – General Staff

Ukraine may become NATO member in year or two after end of war – head of Rada delegation to NATO PA

Turkey detains Zhibek Zholy cargo ship from occupied Berdiansk

Some 345 children already killed in Ukraine over Russian armed aggression – PGO

Zelensky meets with Australian PM in Kyiv

Six killed, including ten-year-old girl, 19 wounded in Sloviansk on July 3

Woman wounded, households, school destroyed due to shelling of Kramatorsk from 'tornado' MLRS

Fierce battles near Lysychansk, but city not surrounded - National Guard speaker

Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD