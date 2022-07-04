Zelensky invites Australia to join project for restoration of Ukraine

Australia supports our state and the world law and order, provides defense aid, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said at a briefing in Kyiv on Sunday, July 3.

According to him, "our defenders highly appreciated the Australian Bushmaster armored personnel carriers and other specific assistance from Australia."

"The Prime Minister confirmed an additional package of enhanced assistance. Tomorrow, a conference in Lugano on the restoration of Ukraine starts. The amount of work in the already liberated territories is colossal, and another 2,000 settlements are to be liberated," he said.

"We appreciate Australia's willingness to join the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. Thank you for the visit and substantive negotiations," the president said.