Facts

18:43 01.07.2022

Ukraine appeals to ICJ to prove that Russia violated Genocide Convention – Kuleba

Ukraine appeals to ICJ to prove that Russia violated Genocide Convention – Kuleba

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said that Ukraine submitted a filing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to prove that Russia violated the Genocide Convention.

"Today, Ukraine submitted a major filing at the ICJ. We prove that Russia violated the Genocide Convention by justifying its aggression with a false pretext of a ‘genocide’ that never was. Critical step to hold Russia accountable and make Russia pay for the harm it has inflicted," he said on Twitter on Friday.

