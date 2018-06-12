Ukraine submits to ICJ a memorandum on violation by Russia of conventions on financing of terrorism and racial discrimination

Ukraine submits to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) a memorandum on the violation by Russia of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"Today, the Russian Federation will receive from us a kind of 'gift' to the International Court of Justice. It weighs about 90 kg, consists of 17,500 pages of text and is contained in 29 volumes," Klimkin wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

"We are submitting our memorandum on the financing of terrorism and racial discrimination," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that the submission of a memorandum to the International Court of Justice in the case of Ukraine against Russia on the violation of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination was an important stage in bringing Russia to justice.

"It is very symbolic that the International Court of Justice selected June 12 – Russia Day – for the submission of a memorandum in the case of Ukraine against Russia on the violation of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. The provision of the memorandum in the case against Russia is an important stage in proving that the Russian Federation will be liable for all its illegal actions," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page.