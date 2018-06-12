Facts

13:50 12.06.2018

Ukraine submits to ICJ a memorandum on violation by Russia of conventions on financing of terrorism and racial discrimination

2 min read
Ukraine submits to ICJ a memorandum on violation by Russia of conventions on financing of terrorism and racial discrimination

Ukraine submits to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) a memorandum on the violation by Russia of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"Today, the Russian Federation will receive from us a kind of 'gift' to the International Court of Justice. It weighs about 90 kg, consists of 17,500 pages of text and is contained in 29 volumes," Klimkin wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

"We are submitting our memorandum on the financing of terrorism and racial discrimination," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that the submission of a memorandum to the International Court of Justice in the case of Ukraine against Russia on the violation of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination was an important stage in bringing Russia to justice.

"It is very symbolic that the International Court of Justice selected June 12 – Russia Day – for the submission of a memorandum in the case of Ukraine against Russia on the violation of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. The provision of the memorandum in the case against Russia is an important stage in proving that the Russian Federation will be liable for all its illegal actions," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page.

Tags: #terrorism #discrimination #klimkin #court #icj #un
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Normandy Four FMs discuss possible meeting of heads of state in near future - Klimkin

Klimkin arrives in Berlin to attend meeting of FMs in Normandy format

Donbas should return under Ukraine's control – Klimkin

Court on Yanukovych high treason case to continue on June 21

Court finally schedules debates on Yanukovych high treason case for July 30-31

Klimkin, Maas visit Shyrokyne

More than 240 children killed in Donbas

Klimkin assures he knew nothing know about SBU special operation with staged 'murder' of journalist Babchenko

Conflict will end as soon as Moscow decides to stop violence in Donbas

Court reschedules hearing of appeal against journalist Vyshinsky's arrest for June 1

LATEST

SBU collects evidence of torture of nearly 500 Ukrainians previously held in occupied areas

Russian special forces using 'Jewish card' to discredit Ukrainian patriots

State Aviation Administration sets restrictions on flights of drones weighing up to 2 kg

Three wounded in 27 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas

France, Germany ready to assist in mine clearance in eastern Ukraine - Le Drian

Normandy Four ministers confirm need to observe ceasefire in eastern Ukraine - Maas

No problems between Ukraine, Poland that cannot be resolved through dialogue - Rozenko

SBU exposes resident of Kamianets-Podilsky who produced anti-Polish leaflets

Border guards register 555,000 Ukrainians under simplified procedure over year of visa-free travel

Hrymchak says he could be appointed head of Donetsk regional administration

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD