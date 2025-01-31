Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:03 31.01.2025

UN ICJ invites Kyiv, Moscow to submit their views on admissibility of counter-claims in Ukraine v. Russia genocide case

The UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) has invited Ukraine and Russia to submit their views on the admissibility of the counter-claims made by Russia in the case Ukraine v. Russia by May 20, 2025 and September 22, 2025, respectively.

The court posted a relevant statement on the X social network on Friday.

According to a press release on the court's website, on November 18, 2024, the Russian Federation filed its Counter-Memorial, which contained counter-claims, in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation).

"Ukraine subsequently objected to the admissibility of the counter-claims. In accordance with Article 80, paragraph 3, of the Rules of Court, the Court has invited Ukraine and the Russian Federation to submit their views on the matter by 20 May 2025 and 22 September 2025, respectively," the document says.

It will then be for the ICJ to decide whether the counter-claims are admissible.

Tags: #icj

