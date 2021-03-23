ICJ calls on Ukrainian authorities to cancel suspension of powers of Constitutional Court head – Constitutional Court

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) at the UN calls on the Ukrainian authorities to refrain from any acts which interfere with the independence of the judiciary and annul the suspension of Chairman of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytsky, the Constitutional Court said.

"On March 23, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine received an e-mail from the International Commission of Jurists, informing that on March 22, 2021, before the United Nations Human Rights Council, the International Commission of Jurists called on the Ukrainian authorities to ensure the security of lawyers and the independence of the judiciary," according to the statement of the court's communications and legal monitoring division, the text of which was posted on the court's website on Tuesday.

According to the court, the statement of Representative of the International Commission of Jurists to the UN Massimo Frigo was addressed to President of the UN Human Rights Council Mrs. Nazhat Shameem.

"In Ukraine, a number of lawyers, including those who defend human rights, in and outside of courts, including to face threats, harassment, and other attacks on their security [...] The ICJ is further concerned at recent the attempts of interference by the Government with the independence of the judiciary in Ukraine," the statement said.

According to the court, the ICJ welcomes the withdrawal of the presidential draft law by which all judges of the Constitutional Court would have been dismissed. "However, it is concerning that, following a criminal case initiated against him, the President of the Constitutional Court was suspended by a decision of the President of Ukraine. This decision, on dubious legal grounds, undermines the independence of the judiciary," the statement said.

Thus, the ICJ urges Ukraine "to ensure prompt, thorough, impartial and independent investigations of all attacks on lawyers, leading where appropriate, to bringing those responsible to justice and refrain from any acts which interfere with the independence of the judiciary and annul the suspension of the President of the Constitutional Court."